Agriculture Minister Appreciates Outgoing FAO Representative

The Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries has expressed his deep appreciation of the contribution made by outgoing Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations Mr. Alexandre Huynh during his tenure in Cambodia.

The minister, H.E. Veng Sakhon, conveyed the appreciation when granting a farewell meeting with Mr. Alexandre Huynh at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh yesterday.

According to the minister, the FAO representative has coordinated various sub-sector development projects under the organisation’s assistance to modernise Cambodia’s agriculture.

This contribution serves as solid foundation for Cambodian farmers to secure quality and quantity of their crops responding to the market needs and competition, climate change adaptation and environment-friendliness, he said.

These supports, he added, are well aligned with the Agricultural Sector Strategic Development Plan 2019-2023 of Cambodia.

From his end, Mr. Alexandre Huynh thanked the minister and his teams at all levels for the good cooperation with FAO and hoped all the organisation-funded projects will contribute to better adoption of new agricultural techniques, increase of crop production and food security and nutrition in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press