Japan Supports the Project for Strengthening In-service Training System in Cambodia

The Cambodian Ministry of Health and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Aug. 12 concluded an agreement to officially launch the Project for Strengthening In-service Training System in Cambodia under Technical Cooperation Scheme of Japan Grant Aid.

The event was held in the presence of H.E. Prof. Eng Huot, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Ms. Kamei Haruko, Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office.

According to joint press release, the project is expected to start in November 2021 with the duration of five years.

The purpose of the Project is to strengthen the in-service training system for nurses in order to improve the competency as well as skills of nurses in Cambodia, it underlined.

The Project will develop a national guideline and a comprehensive plan of in-service training for nurses, and to improve a mechanism to implement systematically the training on the subjects based on the in-service training plan, including the existing training course, the same source added.

The Project will also support Cambodia’s effort for improving quality of nursing care aligning with license renewal system through existing Continuous Professional Development (CPD) system, the joint press release concluded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press