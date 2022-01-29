Cambodia, Czech Committed to Continue Mines and Energy Cooperation

Cambodia and Czech Republic have expressed their commitment for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially on mines and energy.

The commitment was stressed during a meeting here at the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s office between H.E. Suy Sem, Minister of Mines and Energy, and H.E. Martin Vavra, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Cambodia on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed to learn more about the vision of the ministry and priority projects related to the development of energy efficiency, as well as more opportunities and new initiatives to continue and promote cooperation in the energy sector.

The two sides pledged to further strengthen the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Czech Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

H.E. Suy Sem also briefed his guests about the government’s key priorities in the energy sector, including preparation of New Energy Development Master Plan 2022-2040.

