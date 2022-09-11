Cambodia Prepares 11 Tennis Athletes for SEA Games 2023

Tennis Federation of Cambodia has prepared 11 tennis athletes for the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

The update was shared by Mr. Chea Pov, Coach of Cambodian tennis athletes, adding that the federation is pushing for more training and participation in international competitions to develop the capacity of the athletes.

Six of the nominated athletes are getting trained in the United States of America and five are undergoing training in Cambodia.

The effort aims to win at least a gold medal in line with the medal index set by the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), the coach added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press