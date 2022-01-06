January 7, 2022

Cambodia to Donate More Facemasks and Medical Materials to Myanmar

Nine items of medical materials and equipment will be donated to Myanmar to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.
The assistance includes 3 million facemasks, 200,000 masks N95, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 PPE, 30,000 face shields, 3,000 safety plastic boots PR, 50 units of ventilator machines, 50 patient monitors+accessories, and 50 units of Oxygen concentrators.
This is the third time that, the Royal Government of Cambodia provides medical assistance to the fight against COVID-19 in Myanmar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

