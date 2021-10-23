Cash Relief Programme to COVID-19 Hard-hit People Extended to December

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to extend for three more months its cash relief programme for those who have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s announcement this week.

The ministry pointed out that the extension period is from October to December.

The cash assistance is available in the fourth week of each month and people who have verified ID poor certifications are eligible to receive the cash handout with the money being transferred to Wing agents throughout the country.

Each poor family in urban areas is given 120,000 Riel (about US$30) and 80,000 Riel (about US$20) for those living in rural areas, plus other allowances for each family member (children under the age of five, people with disabilities, elderly people, or those who are HIV/AIDS positive).

As of September, the government has spent roughly 1,763 billion Riel (approximately US$432 million) for the cash relief programme for people who have been hit hard by the pandemic since the programme was launched in June 2020.

Some 750,000 families have benefited from the programme, which reflects the efforts and high attention of the Royal Government to help reduce the burden of people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, by leaving no one dying of hunger and without attention.

