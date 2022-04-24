COVID-19: 28 New Cases, but Zero New Death and 16 New Recoveries

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health reported 28 new infections of COVID-19; all of locally transmitted, according to its press release made public this morning.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally rose to 136,200, including 15,747 Omicron cases (14,397 Omicron community cases).

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded 16 more recoveries and zero new death; the total cured cases and death toll stood at 132,896 and 3,056, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press