Multi-party Agreement on Digital Technology Signed

The Ministry of Environment has signed a multi-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital technology to boost the sector in Cambodia.

The agreement was inked with Siemens Digital Industries Software, the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology, and Steaming Cambodia.

H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment, and H.E. Chea Vandeth, Minister of Posts and Telecommunication witnessed the signing event at the Ministry of Environment on Thursday.

H.E. Say Samal was positive that the move will further contribute to Cambodia’s sustainable and resilient development and enhance the 4th Industrial Revolution in the country.

H.E. Chea Vandeth highlighted that the agreement aligns well with the ministry’s endeavour in digital human resource development to meet the evolving job market.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia, the use of digital technology has gained momentum in the public and private sector as well as the general population and students, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press