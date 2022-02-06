COVID-19: Daily Omicron Cases Soar to 112

Cambodia registered up to 112 daily Omicron cases, of which 87 were locally transmitted and 25 were imported, announced the Ministry of Health this morning.

The COVID-19 tally thus jumped to 121,662, including 1,209 Omicron cases (693 Omicron community cases), it pointed out.

Besides, the ministry recorded 105 new recoveries, while zero new death was reported for 32 days in a row; therefore the total cured and death cases stood at 118,023 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press