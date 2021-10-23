EU-ABC Pledges to Boost Investment and Business Cooperation with Cambodia

European Union-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) has pledged to boost its investment and business cooperation with Cambodia.

The commitment was made by Mr. Donald Kanak, President and CEO of EU-ABC who led a delegation to virtually pay a courtesy visit to H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce yesterday.

Mr. Donald Kanak also expressed his support for Cambodia to be the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, and thanked the minister and his colleagues for their support and attention to investors and EU-ABC’s members.

For his part, H.E Pan Sorasak briefed his guests on priorities and initiatives taken by Cambodia when the Kingdom takes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2022, especially the ASEAN plan towards digital economic community.

H.E. Minister laid stress on Cambodia-Europe trade and economic cooperation and the participation of private sector in the rehabilitation of supply chains and global production through strengthening trade facilitation, e-commerce, intellectual property rights and so on.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also mentioned about the efforts of the Royal Government of Cambodia in containing and preventing the COVID-19 spread, particularly the vaccination of Cambodian people and foreigners, a key factor for socio-economic recovery, and in improving business and investment environment in the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press