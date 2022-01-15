Many Species of Endangered Wild Animals Found in Wildlife Sanctuaries of Three Provinces

Automatic wildlife tracking cameras have captured many rare wild animal species in protected areas of Cambodia’s Pursat, Battambang and Koh Kong provinces.

The good news was shared on Jan. 14 by H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Environment, stressing that this is the second round of the tracking under the Cambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project of the Ministry of Environment.

The two-month and-a-half tracking from late October 2021 to early January 2022 captured ten endangered wild animal species, including Asiatic elephants, asbestos, small bears, big bears, wild dogs, hogs, yellow-throated marten, northern pig-tailed macaque, and some other mammals and birds.

The second-round tracking had installed 49 automatic cameras: 23 in the wildlife sanctuary in Pursat, 16 in the protected area in Battambang and 10 in the sanctuary in Koh Kong.

The main purposes of the tracking are to increase knowledge of on collection biodiversity data methods, identify the presence and absence of endangered and threatened wild animal species, and assess the status and distribution of important wildlife.

The first round of similar tracking was conducted from May 29 to June 4, 2021 at the wildlife sanctuaries in Pursat, Kampong Chhnang and Kampong Speu provinces, and images of endangered wild animals such as Asiatic elephants, clouded leopard, small bears, gaur, and deer.

Lasting from Oct. 17, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2025, the Cambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project is funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Environment.

