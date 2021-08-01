More Than 7.6 Million Doses of Vaccines to Arrive in Cambodia in August

This month, Cambodia will receive up to over 7.6 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines through purchases and donations.

The information was shared by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at a press conference here this morning following the official launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the under-18s.

Today, he continued, 1million donation doses of vaccine donated by China, arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport. And then, Cambodia will also receive the rest of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and of Japan-made AstraZeneca, as well as 415,000 doses of UK-made AstraZeneca, and 5 million doses of Sinovac.

Together, Cambodia will have over 26.5 million doses in total for the vaccination of 13 million people or some 80 percent of the total population of 16 million.

The Premier took the opportunity to clarify that he will personally welcome the arrival of vaccines donated by friendly countries via bilateral mechanism. He thus announced to personally receive the UK-donated AstraZeneca vaccines at the airport.

Cambodia currently has almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in stock through purchases and donations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press