Cambodia Expects to Vaccinate 80% of Population by November

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen announced that the vaccination against COVID-19 of the adults and the under-18s will be achieved by November this year.

Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination goal is expected to achieve seven or eight months ahead of the government’s plan (mid-2022), stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen at a press conference following the official launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the under-18s.

The Premier attributed the vaccination achievement to four main factors: leadership, enough vaccines, enough funds to buy vaccines, and enough human resources for the vaccination.

Together, Cambodia will get up to over 26.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total for the vaccination of 13 million people or some 80 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Cambodia currently has almost 20 million doses of vaccines in stock through purchases and donations.

For the adults, as of July 31, 7,304,756 people have got their first jab, or 73.05 percent of the planned 10 million people for the vaccination, among them 4,783,561 have been fully vaccinated.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press