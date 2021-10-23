Mr. Komeil Ghasemi, the Head Coach of Cambodian National Wrestling Team

Mr. Komeil Ghasemi, an Olympic gold and silver medalist and one of the world’s wrestling geniuses, is currently the head coach of the Cambodian national wrestling team, Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) said.

According to a long-term plan, CAMSOC continued, the Cambodian Wrestling Federation intends to use Mr. Kamil Ghasemi, who is currently one of the best coaches in the world, to introduce many champions to win medals in the sport in order to develop the sport of wrestling in this country.

In the last two years, Mr. Kamil Ghasemi has used modern training methods to bring many Iranian wrestling champions to the highest level of wrestling in the world, and a number of them have won gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 World Championships in Norway, it added.

“Cambodian wrestling coaches are trained under Mr. Kamil Ghasemi, and Cambodian sports officials are very hopeful that with careful planning and support as head coach of the national wrestling team in the coming years, Cambodian wrestling will reach the highest level in East Asia,” underlined CAMSOC.

Born in 1988 in Juybar of Iran’s Mazandaran province, Mr. Kamil Ghasemi is a retired Iranian wrestler who is the most successful Iranian heavyweight wrester at the Olympic Games.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press