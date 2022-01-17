Nearly 70,000 People Take 4th Jab on First Three Days of Campaign

During the first three days of booster dose campaign against COVID-19, some 66,390 people, including 31,481 women, have gotten their 4th doses, according to a report of the Ministry of Health released last night.

Leaders of the executive and legislative bodies, frontline medical team, civil servants, armed forces, UN officials, embassy staff, journalists, and so on are the priority groups for the 4th doses.

The 4th dose campaign kicked off on Jan. 14, 2022 in Phnom Penh capital. Pfizer vaccines donated by Australia are used for the campaign.

Some 4.67 million of the total population of 16 million have so far received their 3rd jab, while 13.71 million have got the basic doses.

