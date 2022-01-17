Restoration of Pre Rup Temple’s East Gate Completed

The restoration of the east gate of Pre Rup Temple, conducted by the APSARA National Authority, was completed by the end of 2021, according to the authority’s press release.

The renovation of the southern part of the damaged east gate of the Pre Rup Temple started in February 2021, it added.

During nearly one year of the restoration work, the authority pointed out, the technical team carried out some important tasks, such as consolidating the lower structure, reinforcing the walls as well as restoring the cracked and decayed walls.

The team is currently conducting a general clean-up on the site and examining other areas of the temple at high risk, said the press release.

