New Weather forecast: Light Rain Expected This Week

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has forecasted light to moderate rain in the country from Jan. 5-7.

In its announcement made public this morning, the ministry called on the public to be highly careful, especially at the coastal areas where there would be strong wind and high waves.

For the temperature, it added, from Jan. 4 to 10, it would vary between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius in the central lowland areas, and from 18 to 30 degrees Celsius for the highland areas.

In the coastal regions, the temperature would be from 22 to 30 degrees Celsius, said the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press