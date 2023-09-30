11-YEAR-OLD PUPIL KILLED BY GOAL POST

An 11-year-old student was killed after being struck by a goal post during co-curricular activity at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Anthony here this morning.

District police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit in a statement confirmed that the Bintulu central police station had received a report about the incident at 7.24 am.

“A local student sustained severe head injuries after being struck by the crossbar of a goal post believed to have broken during co-curricular activity.

“The victim was taken to the Bintulu Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel,” he said, adding that the case was classified as sudden death.

He appealed to those with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Sergeant Ahmad Amir Youb Bahari at 013-5653756 or the Bintulu police headquarters operations room at 086-318304.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency