13 Sports and a Demonstration Sport Officially Listed for 12th ASEAN Para Games

A total of 13 kinds of sports and a demonstration sport have been officially approved for the 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be hosted in Cambodia.

The update was shared by H.E. Yi Veasna, Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia and Deputy Secretary General of Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC), following a meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) held here in Phnom Penh recently.

In terms of sports disciplines, there would be more than 400, he pointed out.

E-sport was determined as the demonstration sport without counting medals, said H.E. Yi Veasna.

According the secretary general, the 13 sports include Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, Football (five sides), Football (seven sides), Weightlifting, Boccia, Table Tennis, Judo, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball, and Chess.

Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games from May 5 to 17, 2023 and from June 1 to 10, 2023 respectively, under the motto “Sport: Live in Peace”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press