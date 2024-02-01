32 Investment Projects Approved by CDC in January



The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in January approved 32 new investment projects with a total capital of over US$187 million, according to the council’s press release made public this morning.

All the approved projects are in the industrial sector, the source underlined, adding that they are expected to generate almost 29,000 job opportunities.

The most outstanding projects include the manufacturing of electronics in Samrong district of Takeo province; the motorbike, bicycle and tri-cycle (EV) assembly plant in Kean Svay district of Kandal province; aluminum, steel and copper processing project in Kong Pisei district of Kampong Speu province; and textile and garment factory project in Kampong Seila district of Preah Sihanouk province, the CDC pointed out.

Regarding the investment capital, it continued, over 78 percent is from China, 9.65 percent from Singapore, 5.34 percent from the U.S., 3.55 percent from the Republic of Korea, and 2.73 percent from local sources.

Source: Agence Kampuch

ea Presse