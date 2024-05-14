50 PARTICIPANTS COMPLETE CGC100 YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAMME



KUALA LUMPUR, Fifty underprivileged youths completed the CGC100 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, fully sponsored by Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) Malaysia Bhd.

CGC president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said the programme, managed by Yayasan Pintar in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has enhanced participants’ entrepreneurial skills through various training sessions.

He said the CGC100 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme comprises two categories: the comprehensive track, involving 30 participants who underwent a year-long training and received their certificates today, and the fast track, where 20 participants completed a six-month training and received their certificates in March last year.

“We are helping to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to venture into entrepreneurship. So, we are looking at those in their late teens or early 20s, especially from the B40 group.

“We launched this programme about two years ago. The two groups are the fast track for t

hose with more than basic knowledge of entrepreneurship and the comprehensive track for those just starting to learn about entrepreneurship,” he told Bernama.

He was met after officiating the graduation ceremony for the Comprehensive Track and the launching of the Fast Track for the CGC100 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme here today, which was also attended by CGC chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein and Yayasan Pintar general manager Norzalina Masom.

Mohd Zamree said the programme provides training on basic entrepreneurship knowledge, such as the importance of financial management, marketing and human resources.

“So far, 50 people have graduated, and this morning, we launched the first cohort for the fast track with 20 participants. InsyaAllah, another 30 participants will enrol in January next year to undergo the comprehensive track.

“The objective is to foster the spirit of and promote entrepreneurship among Malaysians. Alternatively, we can become professional workers or venture into entrepreneurship,” he

said.

Meanwhile, a Comprehensive Track participant Deuter Callos Annuar, 24, who runs a food and beverage business, said the programme should continue as it provides substantial exposure to those interested in venturing into entrepreneurship.

“I have learned various things through this programme, such as understanding the 3P concept (planet, people and profit) besides enhancing communication, human resource management, financial and marketing skills in small businesses,” said the native of Kuching, Sarawak.

Echoing this sentiment, Nurul Ain Aqilah Hamzah, 22, said her small dessert business in Segamat, Johor, has grown significantly, with approximately a 75 per cent increase in sales after undergoing the programme’s comprehensive track.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency