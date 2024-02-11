91 BOYS PARTICIPATE IN MASS CIRCUMCISION EVENTS IN KUCHING



KUCHING, Parents seized the opportunity of the school holiday to register their children in mass circumcision programmes held in this city.

Today, a total of 70 children from B40 families took part in the free circumcision programme organised by the Satok State Assembly Service Centre.

Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki said the programme aimed to financially aid underprivileged families in covering the cost of circumcision and subsequent care for their children.

‘When I was told there were children who had not been circumcised at the age of 15, I inquired further and found out that they intentionally postponed the procedure due to its cost reaching RM300. Circumcision used to be free in the past,’ he said in his speech during the programme at Dewan Anak Seni Kampung Bandarsah.

The programme also received cooperation from the Welfare Bureau and the Kuching Branch of the Medical Assistants Association.

Meanwhile, 21 children participated in the ‘Sunathon Perdana’ programme held at the Ikhwanul Islam Mo

sque, Taman Sukma here.

The programme was officiated by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is also Samariang assemblyman.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency