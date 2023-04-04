Acronis launches new Cyber Cloud data center in Mexico City

The latest Cyber Cloud data center ensures faster access, greater data resiliency, and data sovereignty for service provider clients, while empowering MSPs with comprehensive cyber protection solutions

MEXICO CITY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the availability of a new Cyber Cloud data center in Mexico City, Mexico. This new addition to the company’s global network of Cyber Cloud data centers provides Acronis partners with access to a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cyber protection solutions, empowering them to create new services and offerings to manage their clients’ data protection needs more efficiently and effectively with faster access, continuous data availability, and the added benefit of data sovereignty.

Acronis’ global network of Cyber Cloud data centers includes more than fifty locations in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and other regions. Today’s announcement marks Acronis’ seventh Cyber Cloud data center presence in North America, following the launch of the Toronto location last month. With the new Cyber Cloud data center, Acronis partners in Mexico and the LATAM region will have access to a full suite of cyber protection solutions and managed cloud solutions via the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, with the added benefit of local data management and support from their service providers.

“The expansion of Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers into Mexico offers a great advantage to our customers,” said Omar Navarro, General Director at VirtualTech. “We are proud to be an Acronis partner and distributor of its cyber protection solutions throughout Mexico and other Latin American countries, providing the best data security possible. With the proximity of a Cyber Cloud data center closer to our customers, the benefits are vast as Acronis continues to safeguard customer data, but now with a more local presence.”

The Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers are tailored to meet corporate and regulatory needs, enabling partners to exceed compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements. Acronis’ worldwide Cyber Cloud data centers adhere to the highest standards of physical security to restrict unauthorized physical access and protect the safety of customer data. The Mexico City Cyber Cloud data center’s standards and reports include ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 38500:2015, ISO22301:2019, MX-574-2022, and MX-575-2022 underscoring Acronis’ commitment to providing secure and reliable cyber protection solutions.

Purpose-built to provide organizations with the utmost levels of data availability, security, and safety for their critical data, applications, and systems, each facility features state-of-the-art as well as the best operational and security controls. The Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers also follow the approach of need plus one (N+1) for greater redundancy across all hardware layers of its infrastructure, minimizing risks and eliminating single points of failure. This ensures that customers can always rely on Acronis for resilient and robust cyber protection solutions.

Acronis General Manager of Latin America and the Caribbean, Agustin Mella, said “The addition of an Acronis Cyber Cloud data center in Mexico is a huge milestone for our company and our LATAM partners. We are rapidly expanding into the market so this latest launch arms us with the juxtaposition necessary to meet the needs of local customers. With each new Acronis Cyber Cloud data center, we are further enhancing the network of availability to offer the most exceptional cyber protection solution in the market.”

Service providers interested in learning more about the advantages and opportunities that are created by offering integrated cyber protection solutions available are encouraged to visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/ products/cloud/cyber-protect/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

