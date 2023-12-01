Amlan® International Expands in Southern Vietnam with New Distribution Partner, Saigon Nutrition Corporation

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, is pleased to announce an expansion of their presence in the Southern Vietnam market through a new distribution partnership with Saigon Nutrition Corporation.

Amlan entered into a distributor agreement with Saigon Nutrition effective September 30th, 2023. As a trusted brand in the animal health industry, Amlan is committed to bringing natural and effective feed additives to enhance animal health and productivity. Saigon Nutrition, which is well established and respected in the region, will manage the distribution of Amlan products for the Southern Region of Vietnam. This partnership will allow for better alignment of customer needs and industry demands. Saigon Nutrition is now authorized to distribute Calibrin®-Z, Varium®, Calibrin®-A, NeoPrime®, and ConditionAde® products.

“Amlan is pleased to have Saigon Nutrition as our trusted distributor in Southern Vietnam. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to advancing animal health and sustainability in the region,” said Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and President of Amlan International.

The Southern Region of Vietnam is home to a dynamic livestock and poultry industry, where the demand for advanced solutions is increasing. Our partnership with Saigon Nutrition positions Amlan to deliver our products to local farmers and producers. These products are designed to optimize animal performance, improve feed efficiency, and elevate the overall well-being of livestock and poultry.

“We look forward to expanding the reach of our unique natural mineral-based feed additives to South Vietnamese producers who are seeking high-efficacy solutions to maximize performance and improve feed conversion ratio and their bottom line, said Nguyen Hai, Amlan International’s Commercial Manager, Vietnam. “Our collaboration with Saigon Nutrition will be an essential component in facilitating this.”

About Amlan® International

Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com.

