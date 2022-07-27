Automox Announces Global Expansion into Europe and Australia to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Cloud-Native ITOps Solutions

ITOps leader expands global footprint through new partnership with QBS Group

Boulder, Colo, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and Australian markets through a new partnership with QBS Group. Driven by global customer demand for a cloud-native solution that makes it easy to keep every endpoint updated and secure from anywhere in the world, the company also plans to further expand into the Middle East and Singapore.

In a recent survey of global industry professionals, 84% said they rely on five or more endpoint management tools and 60% use more than 10. Realizing this a complex challenge for companies across the world, Automox, in partnership with QBS Group, will bring its modern cloud-native patch management and automated vulnerability remediation to these new markets through resellers and the broader partner community. The expansion also further strengthens Automox’s Rapid7 partnership, as QBS Group is one of Rapid7’s largest partners.

“The UK and Australian markets present a great opportunity for Automox as we continue to grow and expand our customer base,” said Tim Lucas, CEO of Automox. “This move further cements Automox’s position at the forefront of cloud-native ITOps. We have extremely strong relationships with our partner community, including Rapid7, and are excited to broaden that network with our new QBS Group relationship.”

The global expansion marks continued impressive momentum for Automox. Earlier this year, Automox announced the availability of its new Automated Vulnerability Remediation (AVR) solution, synchronized with Rapid7 InsightVM to ingest critical vulnerability data every day, enabling IT Operations teams to automatically remediate vulnerabilities quickly, via patching as well as configuration with Automox Worklets . QBS Group will now have the ability to better serve its global partners and customers with the availability of AVR and Automox’s full suite of ITOps solutions.

