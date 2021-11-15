Bidding for Construction of a new NA Administrative Building Announced

The National Assembly of Cambodia has announced a public bidding for the construction of a new National Assembly building.

According to the announcement issued on Nov. 12, the construction of a new administrative building of the National Assembly of Cambodia is under the US$25 million grant assistance from the Vietnamese government.

The new administration building will be located in the premise of the National Assembly, in Phnom Penh.

Bidding applications should be submitted to the General Secretariat of the National Assembly by Nov. 27, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press