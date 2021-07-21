Boyden Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Pioneer of executive search celebrates 75 years of growth, resilience and excellence in client service

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, celebrates its 75th anniversary, strengthening core services, further expanding its footprint and providing talent management solutions to clients worldwide.

“We are very proud of our longevity and the resilience shown by our partners and clients as we continue to grow our global firm,” said Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “Boyden is truly a purpose-driven organization. Every partner is committed to being part of the solution to the varied and complex challenges faced by our clients and communities. Through our evolving strategy we provide the intelligence, resources and expertise to meet our clients’ growth aspirations”.

The firm has evolved its strategy as the needs of business and leaders have changed, reshaping leadership and talent management through core services in executive search , interim management and leadership consulting .

As a pioneer in the executive search industry, finding the right leadership for organisations across the globe is at the heart of Boyden’s services. In addition to executive search, demand for interim managers is soaring across Europe and worldwide as clients leverage different talent solutions for digital change and transformation. As leadership is reimagined post pandemic, Boyden’s global leadership consulting Centre of Excellence provides a combination of innovation, scientific research and industry knowledge to global clients.

Boyden ranks among the top firms in its industry and is acknowledged as a leader in client service. Clients value the firm’s culture as a global boutique and the experience of working with partners known for being astute, collaborative, enterprising and worldwise.

Founded in 1946 in New York by Sidney Boyden, the firm has grown worldwide since the opening of its first international office in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1962. In the last two years, eight new offices have been added covering Belgium, Boston, Greece, Ireland, Princeton, Russia, China & Singapore, and Taiwan & South Korea, five of which were opened at the height of the pandemic.

“Our leadership team has done an exceptional job in recruiting and onboarding new partners in recent years, particularly during the pandemic,” commented Craig Stevens, newly-appointed Chair, Boyden World Corporation. “Expanding our services enables Boyden to sustain our own growth and global capabilities in helping clients to achieve the right leadership outcomes.”

As clients seek to evolve their organisations, Boyden addresses major challenges in leadership and trade, curating research and high-level discussions on leadership talent, diversity, equity & inclusion and sustainability issues.

Outgoing Chair Jörg Kasten, and Managing Partner, Germany added, “We have built on the exceptional legacy of Sidney Boyden to create one of the strongest international search and advisory firms in the world. We are deeply embedded in the sectors we serve and look to the future with confidence, based on the strength of our global relationships and collaborative spirit”.

About Boyden

