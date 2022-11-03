Cambodia Appreciated for Promoting Women in Sports

Countries across Asia appreciated Cambodia for its effort in promoting women’s engagement in sports.

Mr. Nhan Sokvisal, Director of Relations and International Cooperation Department of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), shared the good news after joining the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Gender Equity Seminar in Bahrain recently.

The seminar taking place on Oct. 30-31 attracted the participation of representatives from 42 Asian National Olympic Committees, especially the committees on women and sports.

According to Mr. Nhan Sokvisal, only four countries including Bahrain, Bhutan, Cambodia, and Mongolia were selected to share country experience in promoting women’s engagement in sports during the event.

Cambodia also shared the NOCC’s effort in promoting women in sports and in Olympic tournaments, especially during the spread of COVID-19, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press