Cambodia, Armenia Pledge to Promote Collaboration

Cambodia and Armenia have pledged to further promote bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

The pledge was made in a meeting between Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of Cambodian Senate and H.E. Vahram Kazhoyan, newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on August 19.

Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum congratulated H.E. Vahram Kazhoyan on his role in Cambodia and was very optimistic that he will bring the cooperation to a new level.

H.E. Vahram Kazhoyan spoke highly of the intimate relations and good cooperation between Cambodia and Armenia and looked forward to work harder on it.

