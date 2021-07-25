Cambodia Arrests Five Suspected Drug Criminals, Seizing Over 156 Kg Of Drugs

Cambodia’s Anti-Drug Department police, arrested six suspected drug traffickers, during a raid here, confiscating 156.3 kilograms of illicit drugs, the National Police reported yesterday.

The suspects, four Vietnamese nationals and one Cambodian, were caught at a townhouse in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district, on Tuesday, the police said, adding, they had used the house as a place for manufacturing and storing the drugs.

“Some 102 kg of ecstasy, 39.8 kg of cathinone, 14.4 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 0.11 kg of ketamine were seized from the suspects,” the National Police said.

A number of equipment and supplies used for drug processing and packaging had also been seized, the police added.

Cambodia has no death penalty for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs, could be jailed for life.

The Anti-Drug Department said that, during the Jan-Jun period of 2021, the authorities had nabbed 7,259 drug suspects, in 3,258 cases across the country, confiscating more than 850 kilograms of illicit drugs.

Source: NAM News Network