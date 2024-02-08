Cambodia, Belgium Hold First Session of Bilateral Political Consultations



The First Session of the Bilateral Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium, was conducted here at the MFAIC on Feb. 7.

The meeting was co-chaired on the Cambodian side by H.E. Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State at the MFAIC, and on the Belgian side, by Ambassador François DELHAYE, Director Asia and Oceania, according to a press release of the MFAIC issued this morning.

During the discussions, the source pointed out, both sides briefed on the political and economic development of their respective countries and expressed their desire to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and investment. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of common concern.

Both Senior Officials agreed that the Bilateral Consultations mechanism is essential to promote

closer interactions between the two Ministries, said the press release, adding that they looked forward to the holding of the Second Session of the Bilateral Political Consultations in Brussels at the earliest convenience.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse