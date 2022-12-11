Cambodia Celebrated Ninth Sea Festival After Two-Year Break

COVID-19 pandemic, attracting tens of thousands of revellers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, the kingdom is expected to receive around two million tourists in 2022, and the number of foreign tourists will return to the pre-COVID-19 level of seven million in 2026 or 2027.

“The royal government of Cambodia has considered tourism as a priority sector, and as the ‘green gold,’ contributing to the national socio-economic development,” he said.

He added, tourism effectively contributed to cultural preservation and protection of the environment and natural resources and will help the kingdom achieve its development goals of becoming “an upper-middle income country by 2030” and “high-income country by 2050.”

Organised in different coastal provinces every year, the Sea Festival was aimed at promoting the country’s coastal areas to tourists, and encouraging the protection of maritime resources, Tourism Minister, Thong Khon, said.

The two-day festival features live concerts, artistic performances, food and beverage show, trade fair, fireworks and sports, he added.

Cambodia’s coastline, registered as a member of the most beautiful bays in the World-Bays Club in 2011, stretches 450 km over four south-western provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot and Koh Kong.

Source: NAM News Network