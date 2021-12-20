Cambodia-China Trade Volume Reaches Over US$10,000 Million in First Ten Months

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and China was valued at some US$10,980 million in the first ten months of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 45.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce of China quoted by the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia.

The figure was reached ahead of the plan that the two leaders were committed to push for in 2023, the same source underlined.

Cambodia mostly exported agricultural products including milled rice, mangoes, and cassava to China, and imported industrial products, raw materials, and construction materials from China.

The two countries have placed high hope on the increase of their trade exchange after their bilateral FTA was signed last October.

The agreement is expected to be ratified by the governments of both countries within this year, aiming to make it come into effect as early as possible.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press