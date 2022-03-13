Cambodia Donates 10 Vaccine Transport Vehicles to Lao PDR

H.E. Dr. Or Vandine (R, Pic. 1), Cambodian Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, hands over a symbolic key to H.E. Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Lao Minister of Health, at the handover ceremony of 10 refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles, a donation of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Government and people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, held this morning at Trapaing Kreal international border gate in Stung Treng province, at the border with the Lao province of Champasak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press