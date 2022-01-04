Cambodia Exports Over 610,000 Tonnes of Milled Rice in 2021

Cambodia exported 617,069 tonnes of milled rice from January to December 2021, netting more than US$527 million.

The update was shared recently by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF), indicating that the total milled rice export decreased by 10.68 percent compared to 2020.

Of the exported milled rice, 457,415 tonnes or 74.13 percent were fragrant rice, while white rice accounted for 24.16 percent or 149,080 tonnes, and parboiled rice 1.71 percent or 10,574 tonnes.

China remains the biggest market importing 309,709 tonnes of Cambodian milled rice, followed by EU countries and ASEAN nations buying 155,773 tonnes and 63,165 tonnes of the product respectively.

The rest 88,422 tonnes of the milled rice were shipped to other destinations.

Additionally, the country exported 3.52 million tonnes of paddy rice to Vietnam, up 61.16 percent compared to the previous year, generating over US$631 million.

