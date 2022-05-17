Cambodia Not to Lift Quarantine Requirement for Unvaccinated Tourists

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said that unvaccinated tourists against COVID-19 will not be exempted from quarantine in Cambodia.

At a get-together with Samdech Techo Voluntary Youth Doctor Association (TYDA) at Chroy Changvar Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia welcomes all tourists, but non-vaccinated ones have to be quarantined for 7 days.

“We can win the battles against Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants, but we haven’t won the COVID-19 yet,” he underlined.

“We have been putting all efforts and boosting the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, why do we let unvaccinated people in our nation without quarantine?” the Premier asked.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen reconfirmed that quarantine, rapid and PCR tests are not required anymore for all vaccinated people, but a seven-day quarantine is needed for unvaccinated people entering Cambodia.

As of May 16, 93.79 percent of the total population of 16 million in Cambodia have been inoculated against COVID-19 with the basic doses, while some 9 million got the 3rd doses and 2.2 million the 4th doses.

Cambodia registered no new case of COVID-19 for nine consecutive days; the tally thus remains at 136,262. Of them, 133,197 have recovered and 3,056 have lost their lives.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press