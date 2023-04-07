Cambodia Proud to Be Member of UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board

Cambodia has expressed its pride to become a member of the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

“The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to be elected by the UN Economic and Social Council as a member of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board on April 5 in New York,” said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a weekly plenary cabinet meeting here at the Peace Palace this morning.

Cambodia, along with India, were elected to fill outstanding vacancies from the Asia-Pacific States for a term of office beginning on April 5, 2023 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2025, stated the UN Economic and Social Council.

According to UNAIDS, the Programme Coordinating Board guides UNAIDS with representatives of 22 governments from all geographic regions, the UNAIDS Cosponsors, and five representatives of nongovernmental organisations, including associations of people living with HIV.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)