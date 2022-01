Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (R, Pic. 1) receives vaccines from H.E. Ms. Carmen MORENO, EU Ambassador to Cambodia, as a symbol at the handover ceremony of 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Government and people of Poland to the Government and people of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace here this morning.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press