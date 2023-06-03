Cambodia Stands Temporarily 2nd on Medal Tally for ASEAN Para Games 2023

As of today, Cambodia was temporarily ranked 2nd on the Medal Table for the 12th ASEAN Para Games being held from June 3 to 9, 2023, according to the Organising Committee.

This morning, Cambodia grabbed one gold medal for 3x3 women’s wheelchair basketball event held at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, making it the first gold medal for the host country at the regional games.

Thailand topped the list with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. Indonesia sit third with one gold medal and Malaysia came in fourth with one silver and one bronze medals.

The Philippines and Laos obtained one silver and 1 bronze medals, respectively while Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Vietnam have not got any medal yet.

Three sports: Wheelchair Basketball, Chess and Badminton have kicked off prior to the Official Opening Ceremony of the 12th ASEAN Para Games this evening.

A total of 2,692 sports delegates and athletes are participating in ASEAN Para Games 2023 from June 3 to 9: host Cambodia (343), Thailand (629), Indonesia (580), Malaysia (290), The Philippines (272), Vietnam (194), Singapore (131), Myanmar (131), Lao PDR (89), Brunei (32), and Timor-Leste (31).

Fourteen (14) sports including Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Chess, 5-a-side Football, 7-a-side Football, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Siting Volleyball, Wheelchairs Basketball, and E-sports (Demonstration) are listed for the regional games with 431 sports events at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, National Olympic Stadium and other courts in Phnom Penh capital.

Cambodia earned 28 medals (7 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze) at the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse