Cambodia, the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations 2021-2024

Cambodia has taken over from Indonesia as the ASEAN Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations 2021-2024.

At the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the Russian Federation held yesterday via Videoconference, Cambodia reaffirmed readiness to further strengthen ASEAN-Russia relations and cooperation in all feasible areas, and to encourage further economic linkages through the ASEAN-EAEU cooperation programme 2020-2025, and the new Comprehensive Plan of Action 2021-2025.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this afternoon, the Meeting took note of the conclusion of the negotiations on the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership 2021-2025 and emphasised the need for further collaboration on COVID-19 pandemic response and preparedness, and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

ASEAN and Russia took note of Russia’s proposal to convene the 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit later this year to commemorate 25 years of ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership, and welcomed the designation of 2022 as the “ASEAN-Russia Year of Science, Technology and Industrial Cooperation”. The Meeting also discussed on promoting cooperation in countering international terrorism and drug threat, and promoting growth through tourism.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press