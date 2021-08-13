Cambodia to Attend WNO Strawweight Champion in U.S.

Cambodian Jiu-Jitsu heroine Ms. Khan Jessa said she is ready to attend the WNO Strawweight Champion to be held on Sept. 25-26 in the United States of America.

The event is expected to attract participation of the athletes across the world, including the famous players from Brazil Ms. Mayssa Bastos and China Ms. Grace Gundrum.

Ms. Khan Jessa is standing in rank 3 in the competition with the weight of 53kg.

The Cambodian-Mexican-American athlete has, so far, earned gold medals for the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia, the SEA Games 2019 in the Philippines and other awards.

