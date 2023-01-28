Cambodian National Mountain Cyclists to Join Royal Cup 2023 in Thailand

Three Cambodian national mountain cyclists including one woman will join the Royal Cup or King Cup 2023 round 1 in Thailand.

The update was shared by Mr. Nou Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodia Cycling Federation (CCF).

According to the programme, the mountain bike competition will take place on Jan. 28-29 at Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.

On Jan. 28, there will be three disciplines including Men Elite, Men U23 and Women Elite, and on Jan. 29 there will be two disciplines: Men and Women Eliminates, Mr. Nou Chamroeun continued.

The Royal Cup or King Cup is an official annual programme of Thailand with 5 rounds of competition.

Cambodia will join only three rounds of the event, starting with the first round from Jan. 25 to 30 at Kanchanaburi province.

Then they will join the third round from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3 in Phichet province and the fifth round from May 23 to 29 in Chanthaburi province.

The participation of Cambodian athletes in the event will further sharpen the capacity for the forthcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

