Cambodian PM Condemns North Korea’s Launch of Ballistic Missile over Japan

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning condemned the North Korea’s launch of ballistic missile over Japan.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this is an act of security intimidation in the region.

“This is an unfortunate act in the region. This is not a joke, but a threat to regional security as it is not just a toward-sea, but a cross-country launch. In this regard, Cambodia needs to take a clear stance,” he said.

On Oct. 4, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia issued a statement showing his concern over the ballistic missile test-launch conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which is another violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and may escalate tensions and threaten regional peace and stability.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation calls on DPRK to comply fully with all relevant UNSC Resolutions and its international obligations and calls on all concerned parties to exercise self-restraint and create an environment conducive to the early resumption of the Six-Party Talks to bring about a complete, verifiable, irreversible, and peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” read the statement.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press