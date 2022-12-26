Cambodia’s Achievements at 2022 SEA Games Reflect Government’s Will for Sports Development

The proud achievements obtained by Cambodia at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam reflects the Royal Government ‘s strong will to further boost the sports to be on an equal footing both regionally and internationally.

The note was made here in Phnom Penh this morning by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, President of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) at the handover ceremony of the Royal Government’s awards to coaches, assistant coaches and Cambodian medalists at the 31st SEA Games.

Samdech Tea Banh continued that this success also showed Cambodia’s remarkable sports development.

The government has invested more and more in sports by constructing and renovating sports infrastructure and building human resources as well as providing awards for medalists from all international competitions, emphasised the deputy prime minister.

He also spoke highly of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), the National Sports Federations, coaches and athletes for their joints efforts and spirit and high commitment to bringing about success and pride for the nation despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Cambodia earned in total 43 medals, including 9 gold, 9 silver and 25 bronze, at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press