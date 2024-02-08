Campaign for 5th Senate Election to Kick off This Weekend



The two-week-long campaign for the 5th Senate Election will begin on Feb. 10 across the country and will last until Feb. 23.

This morning, at its headquarters, the National Election Committee (NEC) led by its member H.E. Yich Samithy organised a dissemination meeting with stakeholders on the upcoming election campaign.

The meeting laid stress on the process for parade, compliance with the election law, regulations and procedures as well as instructions on election campaign, security and order during the campaign, and so on.

A total of 11,747 electors will join the Senate election for the fifth legislative term slated for Feb. 25, 2024. The eligible electors include 125 members (17 female) of the National Assembly and 11,622 commune/Sangkat councillors (2,568 female).

Four political parties will run for the Senate election, including the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Khmer Will Party, FUNCINPEC Party, and National Power Party.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse