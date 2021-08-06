Capital and Provinces Instructed to Get Ready with Quarantine and Treatment for Returning Cambodian Workers

The Prime Minister has issued an instruction for the establishment of quarantine and treatment centres at the capital and provinces of Cambodia to accommodate repatriating Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen released the instruction in a formal letter signed today in order to get ready to handle with possibly abrupt influx of the returning Cambodian workers after Aug. 12, when the lockdown of provinces near Cambodian-Thai border is over.

The instruction guided concerned authorities to be flexible in managing the number of returning workers and the respective quarantine and treatment capacity of the capital and provinces.

It also ordered the competent authorities to direct the traced contacts not related to the Delta variants to get quarantine at home to reserve the quarantine centres for only those contacts related to that more threatening new variants.

In the letter, Samdech Techo Prime Minister reemphasised the request of best possible care and treatment for the detected returning Cambodian workers and their traced contacts.

The instruction was made as an additional measures to contain and respond to the spread of COVID-18, particularly the Delta variants in communities.

At the same time, the Royal Government is pushing the vaccination among the targeted twelve million population, including children aged 12 to under 18, to build sufficient COVID-19 immunity.

Cambodia logged the total of 80,813 infections as of Aug. 6 — 74,045 have recovered and 1,526 deceased, and 327 of the cases were detected with the Delta variants as of Aug. 5.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press