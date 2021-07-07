Cathay Pacific Deploys Descartes Air Cargo Tracking Solution as part of New Ultra Track Service

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Cathay Pacific Cargo, a global provider of air freight services, is using Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)™ readers, tags and network as part of Cathay Pacific’s recently launched Ultra Track cargo tracking service. The Descartes solution helps Cathay Pacific provide customers with real-time shipment location and condition status for airport-to-airport moves of high value goods such as electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals, which may include vaccines.

“With our new Ultra Track service, we’re providing our customers with the most advanced tracking of the location of their shipments in real-time, and also shipment conditions such as temperature, light, vibration and humidity,” said Frosti Lau, Cathay Pacific General Manager Cargo Service Delivery. “Descartes’ innovative BLE-based air cargo tracking solution and close working relationship has allowed us to make Ultra Track available in 29 airports across our network and help customers manage the shipment of COVID vaccines.”

The Descartes Core BLE air cargo tracking solution is designed to help airlines, such as Cathay Pacific, provide its forwarding and shipper customers with end-to-end shipment visibility. Descartes Core BLETM tags provide location and condition status that is captured by Descartes Core BLE™ readers. The readers are part of the Descartes Core BLE Network™ and a Descartes Global Logistics Network™ service. Shipment status can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground to help the air cargo community automate the end-to-end tracking of freight location and shipment status information such as precise temperature, movement, shock, light and humidity.

“We’re pleased to help Cathay Pacific bring its Ultra Track service to the global air cargo market and support the movement of critical vaccines for the pandemic,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “With many types of goods, the condition of the shipment is as important as its location. Descartes is helping the air cargo community deliver robust end-to-end shipment visibility for more secure and efficient air cargo logistics operations.”

Click here to learn more about Cathay Pacific Cargo’s Ultra Track service using Descartes’ air cargo tracking solution.

About Cathay Pacific Cargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo has been operating a full freighter schedule using its fleet of 14 Boeing 747-8F freighters and six 747-400ERFs (Extended Range Freighter). It has also operated thousands of pairs of cargo-only passenger flights, some with cargo loaded in the passenger cabins, and chartered hundreds of pairs of flights from its all-cargo subsidiary Air Hong Kong to add additional air freight capacity. For more information, visit www.cathaypacificcargo.com.

About Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa. Cathay Pacific is one of the world’s biggest international air cargo carriers, operating a dedicated freighter fleet to 46 destinations.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including various types of information that can be tracked and reported in certain configurations; the suitability of the Descartes solution for managing certain processes; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.