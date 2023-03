The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has given a green light to an investment plan of Won Star Enterprise Co., Ltd.

The firm will invest US$2 million to create a factory of string light, LED, etc. in Gigarris Special Economic Zone in Svay Rieng province, said a press release of CDC issued this evening.

The newly approved project is expected to generate some 350 jobs for the locals, the same source pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Presse