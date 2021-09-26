China-ASEAN Traditional Medicine, Health Tourism Forum To Be Held In South China

NANNING– The 2021 China-ASEAN International Forum on Traditional Medicine and Health Tourism, will be held in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Oct 12 to 14, according to regional authorities.

The high-level forum, to be held in Bama Yao Autonomous County, will be organised both online and offline, on the sidelines of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo.

The forum aims to facilitate exchanges on developments, in the traditional medicine and health tourism industry amid the pandemic, and the integration of traditional medicine and the tourism industry.

It will also cover the sustainable development of health tourism and relevant international cooperation between China and the ASEAN countries.

Held biennially, the China-ASEAN International Forum on Traditional Medicine and Health Tourism is being held for the fourth time, having grown into an important platform, for promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK