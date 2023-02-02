Coda Payments Appoints Shane Happach as Chief Executive Officer

Payment solution veteran to steer Coda through key growth stage

Singapore, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Coda Payments (“Coda”), the leading provider of cross-border payments and distribution solutions to publishers of digital content, announced the appointment of Shane Happach as Chief Executive Officer.

An industry leader in payments and financial technology, Happach brings over 15 years of payments experience to Coda. Happach spent a decade driving more than 500% growth at Worldpay, one of the world’s largest payment service providers, leading the commercial function of its online payments division from 2011 until 2016 and serving as its Executive Vice President from 2016 to 2021. He most recently acted as CEO of Mollie, a next-generation payments and financial services player for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Happach will be responsible for growing Coda’s ecosystem of users, content publishers, and channel partners while expanding its consumer and B2B product offerings.

“Coda has unlocked billions of dollars of value for its clients and enriches the lives of tens of millions of users every month with a highly differentiated suite of offerings. I look forward to building on this foundation, leading the Coda team at this exciting moment in the company’s growth,” said Happach.

Neil Davidson, Coda’s founder and executive chairman, said, “Shane is a seasoned payments executive and CEO, relishes delivering impactful solutions to clients, enjoys operating on a cross-border basis, and has a track record of creating value for shareholders both private and public. I look forward to working with him in the months and years to come.”

Happach will relocate to Singapore and take up his new role in May. He takes over from Philippe Limes, who has served as CEO since 2019.

About Coda Payments

Coda Payments (“Coda”) operates Codashop, the leading independent source for games and in-game currencies. Coda also offers Codapay, which allows publishers of digital content to accept the same range of hundreds of payment methods available on Codashop on their own websites, and xShop, which allows publishers to distribute their products through a range of e-commerce and other consumer-facing platforms.

The Coda vision is to be the platform of choice for taking life’s digital experiences over the top.

